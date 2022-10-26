Arteta to receive huge financial backing in January

Arsenal has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta is doing at the Emirates and now they will back him with a new transfer war chest in the January transfer window.

The former midfielder has transformed Arsenal from perennial top-four failures to the top side in the league this season.

The Gunners remain above Manchester City despite dropping points against Southampton the last time.

They are in an unexpected title race and Arsenal wants to support their manager to sustain it.

A report on The Sun reveals the Gunners will back their gaffer with £50 million to spend in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard wants to sign a new midfielder and a winger to ease the workload on Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka and Arsenal will hand him cash to do that.

Arsenal is overachieving now, but they are in a position that can be sustained easily.

We did not expect to win the title at the beginning of the season, but now that we find ourselves in a good position, the smart thing to do is try to make the most of it.

January is not the best month to sign players, but bolstering our squad mid-season could be a game-changing decision in the second half of the term.

