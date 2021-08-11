Arteta told he has to deliver European football this season because Arsenal’s finances needs it

Arsenal will not play in Europe in the upcoming campaign, a first in over 20 years.
They reached this new low following their poor performance in the Premier League last season.
They have added a few new players to their squad in this transfer window, most notably, Ben White.
The next campaign is important to the future of Mikel Arteta as he now has the chance to prove critics of his appointment wrong, once and for all.
The Spaniard showed promise when he won the FA Cup and Community Shield for the Gunners within his first six months at the helm.
But his team has regressed since then and they have to make significant progress in the 2021/2022 campaign.
The Daily Mail points out that Arsenal’s finances are a mess and they need the money from European football to remain competitive like their rivals.
They write: “Was last season’s eighth-placed finish just a blip or are Arsenal facing long-term decline to mid-table mediocrity and more mockery of their ‘big six’ status?
“We’re about to find out with the burden now heavily on Mikel Arteta to show he is making tangible progress after several years of drift at the Emirates Stadium.
“Arteta has been striking an optimistic tone, underpinned by surprisingly efficient transfer business, and he will hope the absence of European competition in midweek will allow more breathing space in the fixture schedule to properly impart his philosophy.
“Pressure to deliver a return to the top six comes not only from the point of prestige for Arsenal but financial necessity.
“The club’s net debt more than doubled to £108.2million as a result of Covid, they took out and repaid a £120m loan from the Bank of England, and their figures revealed £154m owed to other clubs in transfer fees. They can’t be without European cash for too long.
“Little wonder fans raged at the club’s owners, the Kroenke family, amid the European Super League fiasco but all that hasn’t stopped them spending this summer.
“£50m was spent on Brighton’s Ben White to fix a notoriously leaky and error-prone defence, while the signings of defender Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, both 21, confirmed Arteta wants a squad with a youthful complexion.
“Arguably their best summer business, however, has been securing Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe to new long-term contracts.”
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well we’re about to splash 30mill on Ramsdale and then magically say we have no money for Maddison. So the signs are not looking good. We haven’t improved our midfield at all and it’s getting to mid August. After Ramsdale that’ll be almost 100mill spent and I cant say the team has even improved. incredible.
The Honey moon period is over for Arteta. He has got to show massive improvement this coming season.
No more leeway for him, he has got to deliver or should be sacked after the first 10 games..
What is your realistic target for the team after 10 games, remember we are playing the 2 best teams in Europe amongs the top 10games
i dont think it makes a difference that we’re playing big teams in the first 10. Aren’t we meant to be a big team? Aren’t we doing all this spending to compete with them? Agree with Goonster, he’s 100% out of excuses and has to deliver.
If he will deliver at least 6th place, he will need a big decision on Auba. Auba should lose his place in the 11 until he get his mojo back and Laccazet, I don’t know what to make of his situation ( is he going or stayin? We don’t know)
I really want to see the team excell and with or without another CAM our 3frontmen have to step up big time, that’s why I feel we should start using proper wingers henceforth
The potential signing of ramsdale tells how badly arsenal is being run. I’m not gonna join the #Arteta out bridge yet but unless I’m proven wrong, whoever is making this ramsdale decision needs to be thrown out of the club.
#Arteta out brigade **
We need backup gk that can push Leno and really bench him. I don’t know much about Ramsdel but this is the prove we only let Martinez leave because we had no choice
No doubt about the fact that we need a back up GK. But to spend 30M on a backup when we have pressing need for the midfield and attacking positions baffles me. Unless we still have enough money to cover, this signing makes no sense whatsoever to me. Watching until the market ends
We don’t just need a back up gk Leno needs serious competition and now that we are going for homegrown, seems there is a rule against other internationals due to brexit.
Certainly looking like Ramsdale is close.
Thought finance is the most important thing in modern club football, from a fans’ perspective, qualifying for Europe next season is important for another reason.
If we need to hold on to players like Saka, ESR, Tierney and Martinelli, playing European football, preferably UCL, every season is the only way. I don’t believe that these players can be persuaded to stay with us just for financial gains.
Then give Arteta the right tools. He needs the right players. Over a dozen players are useless and no club on this planet seems interested in their services, wages and fees except for Willock.Just one Ben White with ESR , Saka and a fit Tierney cannot change the fortunes of the club. Arteta deserves better treatment and we as fans deserve better football.
Succint
He’s about to hit 100mill in spending this summer. He was promoted to having a bigger role in transfers so he’s the one signing off on these deals as well. Deals that are not convincing and are very questionable. Xhaka contract, Ramsdale potentially, spending tons of time trying to get Odegaard… Him and Edu are not doing a good job so far this summer, and I think many gooners feel the same. We’re still waiting for real improvements to this team.
@Loose Cannon
You forgot Pepe, Martinelli and Partey.ESR has yet to show anything, so I’m not expecting much from him…
I don’t know why we are no going for Rb. We have 4 players that can play Rb but none are good enough. Gk and Rb should be our top priority IMO, the kind of tactics MA wants to play needs creativity from wings not from Middle that’s why I feel though we need cam but without getting any we can still do well if we have someone like KT at RB, Willian could deputise ESR
I don’t understand why you’ve left out the six players MA signed himself permanently last summer.
The right tools? How many players has he signed now and how many has he talked into staying? And please include Mustafi in that, even though HE turned us down 🙂
This is becoming tiresome. MA has been
in the job long enough now and correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t it his job to get the best out of the players?
That was always the way when AW was Boss…
24m for Ramsdale.. I’m speechless
Ain’t that surprising, Sue. After all, we all know the reason for that inflated price.
British tax
❌ Nope!!!
Only Sue knows the REAL reason.
If the title of this article is to be believed, based on his maneuvering or lack thereof and our piss-poor tactics, he’s in deep sh** and deservedly so…you know what would really help though, investing heavily in a 3-time loser backup Keeper instead of properly addressing our most pressing needs
Where’s the rumour about Ramsdale ,I’ve been looking but can’t find it .
If true then like sue said I’m speechless.also
Reported by Chris wheatly
All rumour at present on LG, Bootroom and Football London with no decent source mentioned. But as they say, there’s no smoke without fire.
Wheatly has been shown to be reliable. have to look at the journalist more than the publication sometimes. Unless it’s Daily Mail of course 😂
Reported by AFCBell too. So it’s not just a smoke but real fire.