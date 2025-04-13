Arteta speaking at a press conference
Arteta tries to explain why Arsenal is so far off from Liverpool

Liverpool appears to be edging ever closer to securing the Premier League title this season, particularly after Arsenal dropped further points in yesterday’s encounter with Brentford. Despite their own inconsistencies throughout the campaign, Arne Slot’s side has managed to maintain a stronger position in the title race.

Arsenal have consistently been among the top contenders in English football in recent seasons. Many had tipped them to go all the way and clinch the title this term. However, they have struggled to keep pace with Liverpool, who were not widely expected to lead the standings following the departure of their previous manager.

Nonetheless, the Reds seem poised to claim the crown, having capitalised on crucial moments and maintained their edge in spite of occasional setbacks. In contrast, Arsenal’s attempts to mount a sustained challenge have faltered, and questions continue to be raised regarding their inability to close the gap.

Following the Gunners’ latest draw, Arteta was asked to comment on the reasons behind the team’s inability to keep up with Liverpool. In response, as cited by Arsenal Media, he explained:

“Yes, it is difficult because obviously there are a lot of reasons why we are with that distance [to Liverpool in the Premier League] and the amount of things that we have to deal with and still we are where we but yeah, we want to be higher, that’s for sure.”

Arteta’s remarks reflect both the challenges his side has faced and the lingering frustration surrounding their league position. While the team remains competitive, the sense that an opportunity is slipping away has not gone unnoticed by supporters. With Liverpool showing signs of vulnerability at times, Arsenal’s inability to fully capitalise on those moments has led to a perception that they may have prematurely conceded the title race.

The disappointment among fans is palpable, as the league title still remains within reach—particularly given Liverpool’s inconsistencies. Yet, the momentum and belief required to mount a final charge appear to be waning.

  1. Forget about Brentford, The theory that a tie is never settled in a first leg, must be taken seriously.

    At the cemetery of talents we must avoid an early goal against us at all cost.

    The best result, is not for us to score early, just don’t concede.

