Arteta turns attention to Bundesliga star as Mudryk alternative

Arsenal could move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby this month after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

The Ukrainian seemed destined for the Emirates and Arsenal made at least three bids to buy him from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Chelsea eventually hijacked the move and he now plays for the west London club.

The Gunners need a new winger and could find an alternative to him this month, with a report on Sky Germany revealing Mikel Arteta is a fan of Diaby and Arsenal could launch a bid for him before this month finishes.

Diaby is another terrific winger in European football and we will get good value if we add the Frenchman to our squad for the right price.

He has spent more time in a bigger European league than Mudryk and has provided more assists and goals than the Ukrainian.

Several other clubs want the Bundesliga attacker, so we must act fast to seal the deal to avoid missing out on his signature again, as was the case with Mudryk.

The second half of the term will be vital to us and we expect to build on the first period of the season, which makes it important to add a new man to the group.

Moussa Diaby

