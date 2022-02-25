Arteta unveils his half-time teamtalk which inspired the fightback

Mikel Arteta told reporters what he said at half-time to his Arsenal players before watching his side overturn a 1-0 deficit to Wolves last night.

The Gunners were trailing for much of the game, with Hwang Hee-Chan intercepting Gabriel Magalhaes backpass to Aaron Ramsdale before rounding the goalkeeper and scoring, and we remained second-best for much of the early exchanges.

It was very much a game of two halves however, as we really turned the screw after the interval, and the manager has revealed what he told his players during the break.

He insisted that the result was an important one for now and for the future development of his players, before opening up on his comments.

“That’s what we need as a team, and now we are building a team with a lot of young talent and a lot of new players, they live those experiences,” he told reporters after full-time (as quoted by Football.London). “I said to them at half-time: ‘If you want to be at the top by the end of May, we are going to have to overturn results maybe two, three or four more times, and today is an opportunity.'”

Our team clearly took their chance, and showed just how much they really wanted it by fighting until the very last moment to claim all three points, and each of them can take pride in their efforts in the second half to get the big three points.

There is still a long way to go, but that result has very-much solidified our hold our bid for fourth, but we will need to fight for more points if we are to actually achieve it.

Patrick