Arteta urged to axe this player to win the Premier League

Tony Adams has slammed Arsenal for letting Emiliano Martinez go in favour of Bernd Leno this season and he claimed that the Gunners will have to get a better goalkeeper if they want to win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta was faced with a goalkeeping dilemma at the start of this season after Martinez who had done so well as a replacement for Leno at the end of last season asked to be number one permanently.

Arteta wasn’t so sure which of his keepers would be the best to keep and the Spaniard decided to keep Leno.

Martinez was sold to Aston Villa, but Adams believes that the Gunners allowed the better goalkeeper to leave.

‘You notice with Liverpool who won the league last year, best goalkeeper, best central defender, Henderson in midfield, the spine of the team were phenomenal leaders,’ Adams told Sky Sports News as quoted by Metro.

‘I’ve always said if Arsenal ever want to win the league again they’ve got to get the best goalkeeper.

‘And for me, Leno is maybe not the best goalkeeper. I question Martinez being let go, that was a mistake for me.

‘I think Martinez has come of age, he performed excellently last season.

‘Why would you, a club that’s wanting to win the league, let go one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

‘I don’t see that as a good decision.’

He claimed that Martinez was one of the best in the league when he was in goal for the club and they should have kept him as their first choice.

Martinez came back to remind Arsenal that he is better last weekend as his Aston Villa side ran riot at the Emirates and they beat the Gunners 3-0 in front of an empty Arsenal Emirates.