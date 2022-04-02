Arteta urged to be patient in bid to bring Arsenal to the top

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has further to go after this season, and has urged the club to patient with what is being built in north London.

The Gunners have outdone expectations this season, jumping from bottom of the table after August’s opening month of fixtures, to sit a comfortable fourth in

‘Not really, not with the team he’s got. I think he’s building a team at Arsenal.

‘If you were looking at the team and they were all 30, you’d think you might need to jump here. You’ve done your job, get out.

‘But this team is only going to get better and better. I think they’ll go again in the summer transfer window, buy young players again, a new centre-forward.

‘I think they are in a cycle. In a couple of years’ time, Klopp and Guardiola probably won’t be at Liverpool and Man City.

‘Chelsea will be a force for the next couple of years but when players’ contracts start running out, I’m not sure how they will be able to sustain it [under new owners].

‘So you’ve got to wait and be patient if you’re Arsenal and Arteta.’

While it is usually pretty easy to disagree with Merson, he is spot on here. Klopp and Pep will not be around forever, and not only does our club have so much further to take this team, but our transfer policy in recent seasons means that we have much further to go if we continue to build year on year like we have done.

Do you believe that he top four is as far as Arteta can take us in his current surroundings?

Patrick