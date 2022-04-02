Arteta urged to be patient in bid to bring Arsenal to the top

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has further to go after this season, and has urged the club to patient with what is being built in north London.
The Gunners have outdone expectations this season, jumping from bottom of the table after August’s opening month of fixtures, to sit a comfortable fourth in
‘Not really, not with the team he’s got. I think he’s building a team at Arsenal.
‘If you were looking at the team and they were all 30, you’d think you might need to jump here. You’ve done your job, get out.
‘But this team is only going to get better and better. I think they’ll go again in the summer transfer window, buy young players again, a new centre-forward.
‘I think they are in a cycle. In a couple of years’ time, Klopp and Guardiola probably won’t be at Liverpool and Man City.
‘Chelsea will be a force for the next couple of years but when players’ contracts start running out, I’m not sure how they will be able to sustain it [under new owners].
‘So you’ve got to wait and be patient if you’re Arsenal and Arteta.’
While it is usually pretty easy to disagree with Merson, he is spot on here. Klopp and Pep will not be around forever, and not only does our club have so much further to take this team, but our transfer policy in recent seasons means that we have much further to go if we continue to build year on year like we have done.
Do you believe that he top four is as far as Arteta can take us in his current surroundings?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Football management is often fine lines and inches. Or maybe just luck and timing. Emery got one full season to get top 4 weighed down by a full 15 game European run and missed top 4 by one point. Arteta is in his second full season with no European commitments and may succeed by a point. So who is the better manager Emery or Arteta? Maybe they both are decent but flawed? The Emery sacking and the two 8th place finishes clearly taught the club a lesson and so they have a more realistic expectation and time frame which Emery should be thanked for and which Arteta has quite clearly benefited from. The next step is to set reasonable title aspirations and time frame. For me a title once every 4 years, top 4 at least 3 out of five years and Champions league once every 7 years is a tough but reasonable expectation for a club of Arsenal’s size.
Chelsea 1 Brentford 4.
Man United 1 Leicester 1.
As I have said it is not the games v the top 6 which Arsenal have to win. It is the other fixtures which define the season. So for the top 4 candidates this round is typical.
Man U v Leicester
Palace v Arsenal
Westham v Everton
Tottenham v Newcastle.
All should be won by the top 4 candidate.
But already United have dropped two poinrs and are Conference league bound. Unless other teams also drop points in this “easy” round.
This season Arsenal has dropped very few easy points. Brentford away with illness and injury. Everton away. Burnley at home but very little otherwise. Arsenal can in fact get top 4 with out taking a point off City Liverpool or Chelsea or for that matter United. In fact you can win the title without beating any of the top 5.