Arteta Urged to Bench Midfielder to Help Him Hit Top Form

Mikel Arteta has been urged to momentarily tweak Martin Ødegaard’s role in the team and maybe, just maybe, it will help him rediscover his best form.

Ødegaard has not been as influential as he can be for some time now.

As Arsenal’s playmaker, the Norwegian is someone Arteta should be able to rely on to carve out goalscoring chances or even chip in with goals himself.

But at times, Ødegaard has struggled. His performances have not commanded the level of influence expected. The ability is there, no doubt, but injuries have disrupted his rhythm and consistency.

Role Change Backed by Groves

Perry Groves, speaking via Metro, explained why introducing Ødegaard from the bench, at least for now, could be the smartest move.

“Eze’s inclusion was spot on – a lot of Arsenal fans have been asking for that,” Groves said.

“Normally, it is a 4-1-4-1 with Zubimendi sitting a little deeper, but it shifted to a 4-2-3-1 with Declan Rice holding and Eze in the 10, and it worked brilliantly.

“You want big players to affect big games, and Eze did just that – especially in the first half, when, without exaggeration, we could have been two or three up inside the first 30–35 minutes.

“It is not down to a lack of effort, but Ødegaard has not quite been himself due to injuries.

“He has not been his free-flowing, creative self. But now Eze has come in, and when you are at a massive club, you have to raise your own performance – that will spur Ødegaard on.

“If you look at Sunday, when Ødegaard came on, he immediately got up to speed and ended up providing the assist with a brilliant corner delivery.

“That is what happens with top players – being on the bench can inspire them to reach another level.”

Eze the X-Factor

Eze, deployed as a No.10 against Newcastle, was a revelation. His intricate passing and sharp shooting were a joy to watch. For now, he could be the creative spark Arsenal need in the final third.

Ødegaard, meanwhile, has been nursing a shoulder injury. Surely Arteta must see the wisdom in not over-relying on him.

A spell away from the firing line could give Ødegaard the chance to reset, rebuild confidence and, through impactful cameos like the one against Newcastle, work his way back to his absolute best.

That said, Ødegaard put on a masterclass at the Emirates last night when the Gunners beat Olympiacos 2-0.

What you your thoughts Gooners? Let us know in the comments.

Daniel O

