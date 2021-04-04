Arteta urged to decide on his best back four and stick with them

Arsenal has looked shaky at the back for much of this season and that is one reason why they are struggling in mid-table at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of defensive options at his disposal, yet he has struggled to find his perfect back-four combination.

He signed Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer, adding the Brazilian to the likes of Pablo Mari, David Luiz and Rob Holding as options at the Emirates.

Yet the Spaniard still doesn’t have an established partnership at the back and rotates his options.

Injuries and other factors have contributed to the reason why Arteta hasn’t been able to use and retain a defence partnership.

Looking at what the Gunners need to make their team better, Mirror Football journalist Ibrahim Mustapha reckons they need to find a settled back four.

Mustapha explained that some of the problems they are suffering would be sorted if they find a centre-back partnership and play them long enough to build an understanding.

He wrote: “Injuries and suspensions clearly haven’t helped but Arteta’s constant chopping and changing of his backline is at least partly to blame for his side’s ongoing defensive woes.

“Sure, passing the ball straight to the opposition is avoidable but these mistakes are always likely to occur when you pick a different, unfamiliar lineup every single game.

“It may be tough given the inconsistencies of the personnel but the manager needs to decide who his ‘best’ defence is and make sure they play together regularly enough to build an understanding.

“Until Arsenal and Arteta know their best back four then the problems will persist.”