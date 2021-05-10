Arteta urged to find a defensive partner for Gabriel after West Brom win

Arsenal has just relegated West Brom from the Premier League with a 3-1 win over the Baggies and even more importantly, they have earned a win to brighten the mood up at the Emirates.

It was a game that both teams needed to win, with the Baggies needing to win to remain in the Premier League for another week.

Arsenal started the game well and raced to a 2-0 lead before a fine Matheus Pereira goal cut the lead in half.

Willian scored another goal late on to help the Gunners confirm the win.

Mikel Arteta will have started making plans for next season already because their exit from the Europa League on Thursday means it will take a miracle for them to play in Europe next season.

Mikel Arteta used a defensive partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding.

The Daily Star’s Ben Husband reckons the Brazilian will be a fixture in the Arsenal side for the long-term and Arteta just needs to figure out who would be his best defensive partner.

Husband writes: “Gabriel has enjoyed a positive first season in English football, despite struggling with a few injuries throughout the campaign.

“There are signs he could be a fixture in the Arsenal defence for years to come, but alongside him, there are still major question marks.

“Pablo Mari, David Luiz and Rob Holding have all had chances, but an upgrade is likely to be on Arteta’s radar.

“Bringing another classy defender in to play with the Brazilian could set them up for the next few seasons.”