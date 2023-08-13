Arteta urged to solve Havertz puzzle to unlock Arsenal’s title potential

Unlocking Kai Havertz’s full potential has been a consistent challenge for his managers throughout his professional career, and Mikel Arteta is the latest to undertake this task.

Arteta’s surprising move to secure Havertz’s services in the ongoing transfer window raised eyebrows among fans, and Arsenal swiftly finalised the acquisition.

Despite the swift deal, Havertz has yet to ignite excitement among Arsenal supporters, indicating that he has a considerable journey ahead to demonstrate his value as a worthwhile signing for the club. Transforming him into a productive and impactful player could prove pivotal in Arsenal’s pursuit of league success.

Matt Law of The Telegraph proposes that Arteta’s ability to unlock Havertz’s capabilities might be the key factor in determining Arsenal’s achievement moving forward.

He writes in his column:

“Three Chelsea managers could not solve the puzzle that is Kai Havertz, but one suspects Mikel Arteta will have to if Arsenal are to go one better and win the title this season.

“Havertz had a perfectly acceptable Premier League debut for Arsenal in their opening victory over Nottingham Forest, not making any major errors, working hard and showing some smart play.

“But exactly where he should play remains a mystery and Arteta and the Arsenal fans will have come away from Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off no clearer quite how best he fits into the head coach’s team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz struggled with inconsistency at Chelsea and that must change for him to succeed at Arsenal.

The German is talented, but the main issue managers face with him is finding the right role for him to thrive.

We back Arteta to solve that problem and help him to reach his full potential.