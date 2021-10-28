Arteta urged to use the loan system to get this struggling youngster more game time

Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to play for Arsenal this season and Express Sports’ Lewis Winter believes the Brazilian might benefit from being sent out on loan in the January transfer window.

He writes in his column: “It may be best for Martinelli to spend regular game time elsewhere.

“Emile Smith Rowe is a fine example of a player who returned from a loan spell a far better player.

“Smith Rowe had an unsuccessful time at RB Leipzig but it was the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign at Huddersfield where he flourished.

“The 21-year-old is now a nailed-on starter for Arteta in his best XI.

“Arteta has also recently pointed out the competition Martinelli faces in the attacking areas.

“That is true – he is unlikely to get in ahead of Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette anytime soon.

“Nicolas Pepe has had a poor start to the season but seems to also be ahead in Arteta’s pecking order.

“If those players remain fit heading into January, then allowing Martinelli to go out on loan could be one of the best decisions Arteta makes.”

Regular game time is the name of the game for youngsters and it affects their development in the long term.

Martinelli has shown more than enough capabilities to play just a handful of games for us.

The Brazilian is easily one of the most talented forward at the club right now, but he would need regular game time to show what he can do consistently.

Admittedly, his best spell at Arsenal was under Unai Emery and we can only wonder how good he would have turned out if the current Villarreal manager was still in charge at the Emirates.

At 20, Martinelli still has a lot of time to reach his best self, but he might have to spend some time away from the Emirates to prove his worth to Mikel Arteta.

The likes of William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi have already done that and we can all see how they are thriving in a new environment.