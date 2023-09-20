Arteta warns Arsenal fans about reaching Top Four: “don’t take it for granted”

According to Mikel Arteta, our return to Champions League football is the start of something fantastic.

We had not qualified to compete in the premier European competition since the days of Arsene Wenger. However, Mikel Arteta, who has transformed us as a team since taking over as manager in 2019, led us to the competition by guiding us to finish second in the league last season.

Arteta believes that playing in it this season is just the beginning, as he may be seeking for us to play in it season after season going forward, with the hope of winning it and being seen as the European powerhouse that we are.

It has taken Arteta about three years to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates. The Spaniard and the boys have had to battle through some hard times, but he acknowledges that they never gave up.

“It feels like yesterday, but in the same way it feels like many more years ago,” said Arteta as per the Evening Standard, reflecting on Arsenal’s journey under his tutelage.

“Obviously, we had some big situations to go through. We did it together and in a really powerful way as a club, with everyone that was involved in that process.

“We always believed that we were going to reach there, but something is to try to plan, and then to do it. We don’t want to stop here, that is for sure. That is the aim: to continue to be better.

“Probably when we look back in a few years, we will understand a lot of changes and a lot of mistakes along the way that have made us better.”

That said, we are in it to compete, as Arteta went on to admit. “Looking at the Premier League, and we’ve seen in the last five to ten years what happened, don’t take it for granted,” he said.

“You really have to earn it. It’s a really big thing to be qualifying in this Premier League for the Champions League.

“We earned it last year, and this season we’re going to have to fight really, really hard to try to earn it again, that’s for sure.”

Well, he says we have reached the end of the process by securing Champions League football, and now he just has to make us even better.

That sounds good to me!

COYG!

Sam P

