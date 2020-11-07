Arteta urges Arsenal fans to be patient with Willian

After Arsenal’s first game of the season against Fulham, all our fans were lauding Willian as a brilliant addition to our attack, but his game seemed to go downhill after that and he hardly had another good game until we faced Man United last week.

But now Mikel Arteta has come out in defence of the 32 year-old Brazilian and has given reasons for Willian’s drop in form. He told Goal: “I think he started really well with his first game against Fulham, then he had an injury and he didn’t have any time to train, he didn’t have any pre-season and he was later than the others,”

“Then we’ve been changing the front three and they need to generate that cohesion, that understanding and those relationships on the pitch between the front players in order for things to work better.

“I can see a development in the last two games and the understanding of things that we do but he’s not used to. He’s getting better and better and we all know the quality that he has and he’s a great option to have on the pitch.”

“He’s a player who can make a difference, he’s got the ability to find that last action to open the door when everything is really tight.

“To score a goal, create an assist and the personality and understanding that he has on the pitch to manage the game we need in certain moments. At Old Trafford, I think he did that really well.”

So, now that we know the reasons why Willian has not been performing so well, we can stop insulting him for a whileand calling him names like “Chelsea reject” and other choice insults. Let’s listen to our manager and cut him some slack, shall we?