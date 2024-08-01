Arteta urges Arsenal “to be constantly evolving and improving” after losing to Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has urged his players to evolve after they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool earlier today.

The Gunners faced the Reds in the United States, and Arne Slot’s side seemed well-prepared to face last season’s Premier League runners-up.

Arsenal has had a good pre-season and is expected to make more signings, but the game against Liverpool showed they need better preparations for the season ahead.

Most people will say it is just a friendly game and we should not read too much into it, but Mikel Arteta knows his team will need to improve if they are to achieve their seasonal objectives.

He said, as quoted by 90Mins:

“The team has to be constantly evolving and improving because the level is higher and higher, that’s what we are trying to do.

“I think we are in good condition. I think we played some really competitive matches. [Liverpool] was a really strong test.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a high standard to meet and we had set it for ourselves with our performances in the last two seasons.

Our players have worked hard before now, and we trust them to fix the issues that will prevent them from doing well before the season begins.

