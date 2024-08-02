Arteta urges Arsenal to punish teams when they have a chance to do so

Mikel Arteta is not happy with his team’s lack of clinical edge, which he witnessed in pre-season.

Arsenal has been one of the top-scoring teams in England over the last two seasons and has also performed well defensively.

However, in their latest friendly game against Liverpool, the Gunners failed to capitalize on most of their scoring opportunities.

This resulted in a 2-1 loss to Arne Slot’s slick side, which has been performing well in pre-season.

Arsenal still boasts some of the best players but lacks a clinical finisher and has been linked with additional reinforcements.

Reports suggest they could sign Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, or Viktor Gyökeres.

These strikers are capable of bolstering Arsenal’s impressive goal tally, but Arteta emphasises the importance of his team becoming more clinical and stopping the habit of missing crucial chances.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘We have to punish teams. Especially with the aggression that we played with and the amount of times that we won the ball in dangerous areas and then not enough happened.

‘It happened basically the other way around. That’s where we need to improve.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

One way to lose a game is to miss your chances and if we fix that this season, we could finally win the title and dethrone Man City.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…