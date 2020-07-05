Arteta ‘very clear’ on game-plan of upcoming rivals

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been talking ahead of the challenge of Leicester City in midweek, claiming he understands clearly how their opponents are trying to play.

The Gunners are on the back of four straight wins at present after their three-point haul at the Molineaux this weekend, and will be keen to continue that form against Leicester come Tuesday night.

The Foxes will have the make the trip south to take us on at the Emirates, and manager Arteta has made claimed that it is clear what their upcoming opponents are trying to do.

The Spaniard told Arsenal FC’s official site: “Well, I think Brendan and his staff have completely changed the style of play and the way they approach the games.

“It’s very clear what they are trying to do. They are very dominant. They’re one of the teams that has better possession in very difficult areas as well.

“In the Premier League, they’ve been really consistent – even though they’ve had some difficulties in the last few weeks – but since they joined, they completely changed the way they are playing and I think they proved against big teams as well that they’re going to sustain that influence against the stronger teams as well. Credit to them for what they’ve done.”

Leicester have certainly proved to be a tough nut to crack in recent seasons, and are surprise challengers for another shot at Champions League football currently, but I feel their form has definitely dropped off in recent months, and I’ve no doubts that Arteta will have ideas on how to nullify their strengths.

Will we assert our dominance over Leicester? Is Leicester’s game-plan as transparent as the coach makes out?

Patrick