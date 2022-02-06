Arteta “very confident” of reaching Arsenal’s European target

Despite not scoring a goal in January, and giving Aubameyang away (plus 5 other squad players) without bringing in any replacements, Arteta seems to be very happy after Arsenal’s minibreak away in Dubai.

While all the drama of Aubameyang’s last-minute move to Barcelona and Arsenal fans in apoplexy because the Gunners did not buy even one player, except for one of Kroenke’s players that we will never see at the Emirates, Arteta and what remains of his squad were having a sun-filled break in the UAE.

But the good news is that we have all our players back from AFCON except Elneny, who will play in the Final tomorrow, and I am sure all his covid-affected players are back, and most of our injured players have returned as well.

So with Arteta’s compact squad of young players (and most of the deadwood gone), Arteta seems very confident that his team will carry on progressing in the remaining League games.

“We have a squad full of enthusiasm and passion,” the boss told Arsenal.com. “but with the right amount of quality and experience as well, which I think is very much needed.

“So we are really looking forward to [the run-in], we know what the aim is at the end of the season, where we want to be: it’s high but it’s possible and we’re going to have a real go in the second half of the season to achieve it.

“I am very confident because I see how much they want it, and we still have a lot of things to improve,” he continued.

“We have lost points that sometimes show the lack of maturity we have in the squad, but at the same time we won a lot of games because of the enthusiasm, the passion and the energy they bring to the team.

“So we have to keep maintaining that balance right and give them confidence. When those players feel supported and [know that] we are right behind them and they play with no fear, that is when they really fulfil their capacities and qualities.

“It is our job to do it, and our fans have been crucial in that because they have really felt they are right behind them.”

