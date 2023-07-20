Arteta very happy with Arsenal win over MLS All-Stars, coach Wayne Rooney not so much…

Arsenal defeated the MLS All-Stars 5-0.

The Gunners delivered an outstanding performance on every level. After two preseason draws against Watford and Nurnberg, Arteta was going for a big win and so fielded a very strong lineup. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Kiwior started at the back, with Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Kiwior started in place of Olexandr Zinchenko in a position where he will almost certainly see more action next season. Jorginho began in central midfield, filling the Partey role, while Fabio Vieira replaced Odegaard in attacking midfield, beginning alongside Trossard.

Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus made the forward line.

The first half ended 2-0, with goals from Jesus, who scored early in the game, and Trossard.

In the second half, Arteta made his usual multiple changes: Havertz for Saka, Hein for Ramsdale, Odegaard for Nketiah, Martinelli for Trossard, Timber for Saliba, Tierney for Kiwior, Rice for Jorginho, Balogun for Jesus, Tomiyasu for Gabriel, Marquinhos for Vieira, and Trusty for White. Second-half goals came from Jorginho, who scored a penalty, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Though he was on the losing side, Wayne Rooney didn’t shy away from claiming that Arsenal are one of Europe’s best sides and that new signings will help Arteta’s project.

“Obviously the result is what it is and Arsenal showed the quality they have,” said Rooney in the Standard after a humiliating loss to Arsenal.

“I think you see a difference; of course you do. Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe.”

“I thought the All-Star lads looked a little nervous and hesitant, especially the first half when we got into some good areas, to get their shots off.

“I think you see a difference, of course you do. Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe. I thought it was a bit stop-stop. The referee made the game a little bit about himself once again, so I think that’s something that needs improving in the MLS.

“I’ve said that all season so it’s a good opportunity for me to bring it up again. But, yeah, it was a disappointing result but I think most importantly it’s a good event for the fans, especially the fans in DC, to come and see some really good players.”

Of course Mikel Arteta was a little happier with the result. “It was a great occasion, great atmosphere,” he said. “Great to see so many Arsenal supporters fill the stadium.

“We had great moments in the game, moments especially in the first half that weren’t that great but we’re still very early in pre-season.

“It was great to see some debuts with Jurrien, with Auston [Trusty] and with Declan obviously. Really pleased with the result.”

Up next for Arsenal is a clash against Manchester United on July 22nd at Met Life Stadium in New York.

Daniel O