Arteta very happy with Rangers draw but rues missed chances (as usual)

The story of last season for Arsenal was an incredible amount of games that we completely dominated, but failed to turn our myriad goalscoring opportunities into goals.
This left us completely open to one defensive error or a silly sending off to hand the advantage to our opponents, and sadly that was usually the case and we ended up dropping points.
Our wastefulness up front was the case again against Rangers yesterday, and although Mikel Arteta thought that we created more than enough to win the game, the after match conference sounded eerily familiar.
“Overall I’m really pleased with the performance.” the boss told Arsenal.com. “I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances – I counted about eight or 10 clear chances to score – but this game is decided in both boxes. We weren’t clinical in the opponent’s box and we conceded two goals from two corners, which were the only chances they had apart from the counter-attack from our own corner.
“It’s much better from the other day and you tell that physically we were already better in the second game, the organisation was better, individually they played better, but I really liked the collective understanding of the game and how we executed a lot of things we’ve been working on in the training pitch.”
“It’s been really good. We created so many chances but we are not converting enough. Today we should’ve scored many more goals and with the quality of the players we have up front, they have to demand much more of themselves. But at least we are getting there, the process is becoming much clearer, much better. Without the ball as well, we worked really hard and were really efficient. We won a lot of balls in the final third so there are a lot of positives to take.”
Although both Rangers goals were simple headers from corners, the debut goal from Nuno Tavares was a joy to watch, and Eddie Nketiah scored a great individual goal to give us the draw, but the annoying thing is that they were opportunistic half-chances.
We had so many chances that would have been easier to convert, we should have had a much more respectable scoreline in the end.
Let’s hope this is not going to carry on into the new season…
Darren N
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Our set-piece defending vulnerability reminds me of Wenger’s time and we’d likely concede more if we don’t have more tall players in the main team. I don’t think Ben White is dominant in aerial duels and Holding/ Magalhaes/ Mari will always struggle against towering monsters like Benteke/ Van Dijk/ Maguire
This is why having a taller CF with Lacazette’s capabilities in tight spaces and in linking-up is very important. The new CF can give us plan B and help us with set-piece defending too, like what Giroud did
Our main strikers missed a lot of sitters last season and in pre-season, so we need another CF type who can change our striking style in the last twenty minutes of the games. Unfortunately, I think Arteta is too idealistic with open-play scoring expectations, so he’d likely not become very pragmatic soon
I think think you make a good point here. Who would your ideal CF me in the current climate? Also with Auba and Laca looking like they are staying it might be almost impossible bringing in another CF. Remember we still have the likes of Eddie, Balogun and Martinelli in the ranks.
It will take prudence to solve this problem. For me i will do everything to move one of Auba or Laca out, also I will move Eddie out and them go for Edouad from Celtic. He can offer something in the likes of what you just described.
You’re right GAI, whilst White is great with the ball, tackling, covering and passing, he is not great in the air. I’m sure he will be a great acquisition to the team but the whole defence needs to be coached on defending set pieces.
👍
MA has just hired a new set-pieces coach Jover from Man City to replace the previous one I forgot his name he is Swedish who’s joining Malmö FC(higher position)
Let’s hope Auba regains his efficiency in front of goal which was certainly lacking against Rangers.Last season fans tended to give him the benefit of the doubt because of personal issues which may have impacted on his displays, but there are no such excuses this term.In essence, if he does not perform, he should be dropped.
Completely agree. I didnt think last years performances were just down to personal issues anyway.
He hasnt been the same since he signed a new contract and its ovvious for anyone to see. But for some reason he always seems to get a pass
I’m not too sure what else Arteta could say really Darren?
I enjoyed the game, thought we played well and there were a number of encouraging things about it, not least the new guy’s debut
I could be wrong but I don’t recall conceding too many from set pieces last season, I don’t remember it being the achilles heel that it has been before at times
I didn’t think either of the goals conceded were “simple” headers, Elneny should have done better on the first one but it was good strength, movement and finish by the wrong Balogun, the second was a really strong leap and header and I think we already knew that Tierney and Bellerin were a bit weak in the air, again I could be wrong but I think both Holding and Mari were off by then?
So, I agree with the other guys above, the only concern after this one is Auba
I thought we just signed a new set piece coach from man city recently