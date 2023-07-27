Arteta very pleased that Smith-Rowe is “in a really good place” ahead of Arsenal’s title challenge

After a brilliant breakout season in the 2021–22 season, where he had ten goals, and two assists in 33 league games, Emile Smith-Rowe was tipped to take his game to the next level in the 2022–23 season; unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

The Hale End Graduate had a tough 2022–23 season: A long-term injury which ended with surgery, the uprising of Martinelli on the right wing, and Xhaka and Odegaard being undroppable as double 8s, saw him fail to break into the Arsenal team. Emile Smith-Rowe lost favour last season, which made rumors swirl around that he could be on the move this summer. Fortunately, Mikel Arteta still believed him, which saw the Arsenal boss advocate for his staying.

Smith Rowe has put in a lot of work this summer and is determined to play a huge part for Arsenal next season. After last season, he immediately enrolled in a personal training program, after which he dazzled in the Euro U21, where he played a pivotal role in England winning it. Though expected to take a long break after the Euro U21, the 22-year-old didn’t want that, so he quickly made himself available to be in Arsenal’s US preseason.

Mikel Arteta has been impressed by the determination he’s seeing from him, and in his latest press conference, he hinted at why Smith-Rowe, whom he labels a changed man, is up for a big season next season after struggling last term.

Arteta said, “We were all really happy, as we knew it had been a really tough season for him with difficulties to overcome.

“He had opportunities to play with England at the end, and he put a lot of effort in to get into the best possible for that competition.

“We were all very happy to see him lift the trophy.

“And you can see he can do something different with his energy, and the way he has come back, he is in a really good place.”

Smith Rowe already showed us how good he can be. If he gets back to his best next term, then Arsenal’s title charge will only get better. He is like yet another new signing to add to our armoury for this season’s assault on the title.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…