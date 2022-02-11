Arteta very proud of Arsenal win but rues yet another red card

Arsenal managed to come away from Molineux with all three points, but it was a far from comfortable game for the Gunners. Wolves have proved extremely hard to beat and they certainly made Arsenal work hard. They had more possession, more attempts, more shots on target but they couldn’t get past our rugged defence even when we were ridiculously reduced to ten men 20 minutes from the end.

It was no surprise that our manager was pleased after the game, but we simply can’t ignore that we have now had 4 red cards in just six games. “I’m extremely proud of them, but we have to stop doing that.” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “We’ve played four of the last six games with 10 men and to win football matches in this league is very, very difficult and with 10 men it’s almost impossible. If we want to have any chance of getting to the objectives that we want, we have to continue to play the 16 games with 11 players.

“Well, we had periods where we gave some sloppy balls away that lost us some control, but our structure was good and our intention was the right one and the quality that we showed, but we had to finish the actions better and we didn’t. At 1-0 the game is always open and then we know what happened in the last 20 minutes.”

So we are now just one point behind West Ham with two games in hand and suddenly Fourth Place is now ours to lose. There will be many more rollercoater games before the end of the season, but yet again Arteta has one player less to choose from when we face Brentford next week…