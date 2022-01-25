Arteta visits Kroenke to ask for more support in this transfer market

Mikel Arteta has reportedly visited Stan Kroenke in the United States as he looks for more signings.
The Gunners have trusted the former midfielder with the job of making their team strong again.
He is gradually signing new and better players to replace the flops he inherited at the Emirates.
The likes of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard have done well for him so far and proves he knows how to buy players.
This should make it easy for him to convince the club’s owner about signing new stars.
The Sun says the Spaniard was in the US and they spotted him with Arsenal’s majority owner watching the Colorado Avalanche beat Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in the National Hockey League on Monday.
He is believed to have made the trip there so that he can ask for more signings in this transfer window.
Arsenal is targeting at least a midfielder and a striker, with Arthur Melo and Alexander Isak remaining high on their wishlist.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The Kroenkes has responded well to calls from fans for him to leave the club last year, and they deserve some credit.
Arsenal needs to sign more players in this transfer window if they are serious about finishing the campaign inside the top four.
The January window is not a time for plenty of transfer activities, but Arteta would hope that he is supported with some new names.
I have 1 question to ask, why on earth would Kroenke give Arteta more money when him/Edu have proved extremely poor at managing assets?
How much income have we received from player sales under MA and how much potential income have we lost through loans/cancelled contracts/oustings?
Checkbook manager, I don’t want to hear people complain about other clubs buying titles and table finishes.
I thought Arteta was a Guru when it came to young talent? Everyone gassing him up about Sterling and Foden.
Yet, can’t seem to do it at Arsenal. Nketiah still trash as he was 2 years ago. Saliba loaned out, Dino as well, Guendouzi frozen out.
Yet as always, Arteta’s answer is “checkbook”.
I imagine Emery would have lasted if he was allowed nearly 300 million to spend, have final decision on players, and no accountability for underperforming.
Thank you! People will mention ESR and Saka but fail to mention that they were brilliant long before MA arrived.
Let’s not forget ESR wasn’t given his chance based on what he was doing in training, he was fortunate enough to finally get a game after a multitude of injuries.
Has Arteta heard of Zoom? This is a joke. More help? Chasing a player who doesnt to join and wasting the window then asks for more money?
How do you know that he visited for that reason. Could be all sorts of reasons. Do you just write this stuff to get viewers? Did someone tell you this or did you make it up?