Arteta visits Kroenke to ask for more support in this transfer market

Mikel Arteta has reportedly visited Stan Kroenke in the United States as he looks for more signings.

The Gunners have trusted the former midfielder with the job of making their team strong again.

He is gradually signing new and better players to replace the flops he inherited at the Emirates.

The likes of Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard have done well for him so far and proves he knows how to buy players.

This should make it easy for him to convince the club’s owner about signing new stars.

The Sun says the Spaniard was in the US and they spotted him with Arsenal’s majority owner watching the Colorado Avalanche beat Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in the National Hockey League on Monday.

He is believed to have made the trip there so that he can ask for more signings in this transfer window.

Arsenal is targeting at least a midfielder and a striker, with Arthur Melo and Alexander Isak remaining high on their wishlist.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Kroenkes has responded well to calls from fans for him to leave the club last year, and they deserve some credit.

Arsenal needs to sign more players in this transfer window if they are serious about finishing the campaign inside the top four.

The January window is not a time for plenty of transfer activities, but Arteta would hope that he is supported with some new names.

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”