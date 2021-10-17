Arteta wants a backup right-back? Arsenal already have one…

Why do Arsenal sometimes not look at what they already have!

If there is anything I have learnt as an Arsenal fan over the years, it is the fact that we never make things easy for ourselves at times, both on and off the pitch!

Of course, rumours are circulating about transfers once again and are stating that Mikel Arteta is reportedly on the lookout for another right back after current recruit Takehiro Tomiyasu, although showing his solidity in defence so far, isn’t doing much for Arteta as an attacking wing-back. Just how true this is we do not know, but how will we fund a new right back if this is true?

Well reports are also suggesting that Arteta could look to cash in on Cedric Soares to pay for this new right back, but rather than splash the cash, would it not make more sense to give Hector Bellerin another chance at Arsenal once his loan spell at Real Betis comes to an end?

We know Arsenal at times are reluctant to spend money and would rather rake it in than lose it, so if they really do want to let Cedric go and are looking for that cash, then they could sell him for a fee, get Bellerin back and continue to use him as a back-up for Tomiyasu no?

After all, Bellerin can also be used as a winger, is not afraid of going forward and attacking and he knows Arsenal inside and out and is comfortable in London.

He hasn’t done too badly for Betis either, as he has played four games so far, bagged one assist and hasn’t been booked yet.

But if that was going to be a possible option it may seem unlikely as the Evening Standard has reported that Bellerin seems content to take a pay cut and stay on at Betis after next season as he was asked where he would be next season he said: “I don’t know, but I’ve always said if I didn’t want to be here next season, I wouldn’t have come from the beginning. There are many things to be decided but what I want to do is enjoy this season that I am here. And what has to happen will happen.”

If Arsenal are clever though they will get back what they are already used to, as, lets be honest, they may not be able to bag who or what they want depending on funds and league position, plus Bellerin would not really be the worst back up to have now, would he? Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

