Arteta wants all the energy in the world from Arsenal fans against Leverkusen

Arsenal have unfinished business in the Champions League round of 16 as they prepare to host Bayer Leverkusen in the decisive second leg tonight. The Gunners enjoyed an excellent league phase in the competition, winning all of their matches and establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

However, the first leg in Germany proved far more challenging. Arsenal were only minutes away from suffering defeat before converting a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw. The result means the tie remains finely balanced heading into the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Leverkusen earned significant praise for their performance in that match. The German side displayed organisation, discipline, and quality throughout the game, and their display suggested they are capable of causing Arsenal further problems in the second leg.

Arteta Calls For Support From Fans

With the second leg taking place in north London, Arsenal will have the advantage of playing in front of their home supporters. Manager Mikel Arteta has emphasised the importance of the crowd’s support as the team look to secure qualification for the next round.

Speaking via Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“Very much the same and watching them play against Bayern Munich at the weekend, very similar.

“So again, really well coached, a team with a very clear structure, really good individuals.

“Obviously we are in the stage, in the competition that we are in right now, so we know what we have to do, and in front of our crowd, with our people, putting all the energy in the world again, hopefully we are going to do it.”

His comments reflect the respect Arsenal have for their opponents and the level of preparation required to overcome them.

Gunners Must Avoid Complacency

Every Arsenal supporter understands how important their backing could be during the match. Leverkusen’s performance in the first leg served as a reminder that the German club are capable of competing strongly at this level.

They will arrive in London confident that they can challenge for progression, particularly after demonstrating their resilience against top opposition in recent matches. Arsenal must therefore remain focused and disciplined throughout the contest.

Recent history also provides a warning. Liverpool were eliminated at this stage last season despite finishing as leaders of the league phase. Arsenal will be determined to ensure they do not suffer a similar fate as they attempt to move one step closer to Champions League success.

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