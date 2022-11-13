Arteta wants Arsenal to “play better as a team” every single day

Arsenal were comfortable winners against Wolves yesterday in the end, and we got yet another vital three points to pull away from Man City, who amazingly lost to Brentford thanks to a last minute goal from Ivan Toney.

So we are now 5 points ahead of our rivals, and to honest, we looked anything but comfortable in the first half, but we came good in the second half with Martin Odegaard securing the points. Arteta was happy after the game, but he says that we have to always improve further to carry on our form after the World Cup break.

The boss told Arsenal.com: “It’s great to be where we are. We are enjoying that moment, and we have a big break. We have to reflect on what we are doing, and be very much prepared for what is going to come after the World Cup. But, our aim is to play better as a team every single day; to have better tools to do what we want to do on that pitch. I can say that it has been phenomenal to work with these players and staff.

“When a team is in that moment, you want to carry on playing obviously, but it is not possible. We have to use the time now in the best possible way so the players who are not participating in the World Cup, they will have some time off, which they fully deserve. And the rest [will] just fulfil a dream that every kid has had, when they had a chance to represent their national team in a World Cup.

“It doesn’t get better than that.”

If I am sure of one thing, it is that Arteta will have his players fixing Day. t and ready to carry on competing on Boxing Day.

WE can only hope that none of the Arsenal players get any injuries while fulfilling their dreams….