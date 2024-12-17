Arteta wants Arsenal fans to reconsider what we call ‘magic moments’

Arsenal’s recent form has raised concerns, with the Gunners failing to win any of their last two Premier League matches, effectively derailing their hopes of securing the title. With Liverpool currently stuttering, Arsenal had the perfect opportunity to close the gap and possibly overtake the Reds. Unfortunately, they have not been able to capitalise, drawing against Fulham and Everton, which has left fans frustrated and questioning the team’s consistency.

In these recent games, Arsenal has lacked that one spark—a player capable of producing a magical moment to unlock the opposition and turn the tide of the match. When we think of “magic moments” in football, we often think of stunning goals or dramatic game-changing plays. However, Mikel Arteta, in his preparations for their upcoming Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace, has asked fans and players alike to reconsider what qualifies as a “magic moment.”

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta shared his perspective on what makes a moment magical. He said, “A magic moment is not only just to score a goal. A magic moment can be Gabriel last year against Manchester United when he plays the striker offside for millimetres. That’s a magic moment as well in my opinion.” Arteta’s words challenge the conventional understanding of the term and remind everyone that it’s not just about goals, but also those subtle, game-winning actions that can sometimes go unnoticed.

Despite Arteta’s reassurances, Arsenal fans are still yearning for more—more wins, more consistency, and more of those defining moments that will propel the team back to the top. Whether it’s a goal or a tactical play that shifts the momentum, the Gunners simply need to start winning again to remain in the title race. At the end of the day, regardless of how they define “magic moments,” the most important thing for Arsenal is to secure victories and regain their rhythm in the league.

