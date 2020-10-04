Arteta wants Arsenal to keep unbeaten home run going 

Arsenal are back at the Emirates tomorrow to play Sheffield United and Mikel Arteta has challenged his team to make the Emirates “a fortress.”

Our boys are unbeaten at the Emirates in the Premier League so far and have been since December 2019, and our boys have only failed to score in three of our last 72 games there. Speaking to the Arsenal website Arteta said: “We can create a fortress at the Emirates. It’s going to be crucial for the future results at the end of the season, not just for results but as well for the performance and what we can inspire, what we can transmit at home. We want to play with that confidence at home where we have to be really resilient and dominate games to impose ourselves in those games.”

Of course, having a strong home record would always help in every way possible, meaning that we would know our strengths at home, and would need to focus on our away performances and keeping that run unbeaten as well. The only issue with trying to make the Emirates a fortress is that there will always be that nervousness and the factor of “what if” we do lose, how hard would it be to bounce back. But given how things have gone so far (touch wood), I would say we have a strong case to be able to make our Theatre a fortress.

We have a tough task to overcome this afternoon though, where we face a Sheffield United side who are looking for their first win of the season, but we will look to do our best to keep our unbeaten run going because we know we are capable of doing so. We should prove too strong for them and we’ll run out comfortable winners just before the international break.

Come On You Gooners!

Shenel Osman