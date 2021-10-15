Arteta wants Arsenal to sell Soares and sign one of these three right-backs

Mikel Arteta is looking to sign another right-back despite the impressive start to the season of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese star remains one of the best summer signings in the Premier League in this campaign, but Fichajes.net claims he doesn’t have the offensive edge that Arteta wants.

The report claims the Spanish boss is impressed with his defensive work so far, but he wants another full-back who can offer more to the attack.

Because of this, he has asked Arsenal to scout some right-backs and he will cash in on Cedric Soares to bring in the player he wants.

It says Tariq Lamptey, James Justin and Max Aarons are the three right-backs Arsenal is monitoring on the request of Arteta.

Brighton’s Lamptey stands out as one of the finest offensive full-backs in England.

At 21, he fits perfectly into the profile of a player that Arteta can mould into his perfect right-back.

Justin, 23, is being targeted by the Gunners because of his ability to play on both wings and has impressed at Leicester City.

The report claims Aarons will ask to be sold if Norwich is relegated from the Premier League and he could land at Arsenal.

Any of these right-backs will become a solid option at the Emirates.