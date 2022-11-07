Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Premier League midfielder in January

Mikel Arteta wants to sign Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window to bolster his team.

The midfielder is out of a contract at Leicester City at the end of this season and hasn’t signed a new one yet.

From several indications, it seems he wants to leave the Foxes, which has encouraged Arsenal to plot a swoop for him.

The Gunners wanted to sign Douglas Luiz in the last transfer window, but Aston Villa held firm to the Brazilian.

He has since signed a contract extension at Villa Park, which makes it harder for the Gunners to add him to their squad.

They could turn to Tielemans now and a report via The Sun says they do not intend to wait until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s team now has a good chance of putting together a strong title challenge and the former midfielder wants to bolster his group.

He believes Tielemans can improve his midfield and make it better for the rigours of the second half of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for much of his time in the competition.

He is certainly good enough to play at a bigger club and he should do just fine if we sign him.

—————————————–

Tags Youri Tielemans

  1. A much welcome signing if it happens we will need him come February to partner him with Elneny and Sambi when our Europe league resume and give Partey and Xhaka a much needed rest because they are Arsenal first choice when it comes to PL games.

  2. Except that he’d come relatively cheap for his age, otherwise I’m not particularly enamored by the player
    I hope it won’t be the case of another player using Arsenal to get a hefty contract from his club like Douglas Luiz did recently

  3. He will be available on a free transfer in June

    Season ends in May

    signing a player that has four months of playing left in his contract???

    The fans loves silly spending

  4. Arsenal needs a game changer or a young midfielder with a high ceiling in this position, Tielemans ticks neither of the boxes.

    Reply

