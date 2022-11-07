Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Premier League midfielder in January

Mikel Arteta wants to sign Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window to bolster his team.

The midfielder is out of a contract at Leicester City at the end of this season and hasn’t signed a new one yet.

From several indications, it seems he wants to leave the Foxes, which has encouraged Arsenal to plot a swoop for him.

The Gunners wanted to sign Douglas Luiz in the last transfer window, but Aston Villa held firm to the Brazilian.

He has since signed a contract extension at Villa Park, which makes it harder for the Gunners to add him to their squad.

They could turn to Tielemans now and a report via The Sun says they do not intend to wait until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s team now has a good chance of putting together a strong title challenge and the former midfielder wants to bolster his group.

He believes Tielemans can improve his midfield and make it better for the rigours of the second half of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for much of his time in the competition.

He is certainly good enough to play at a bigger club and he should do just fine if we sign him.

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta is as happy as us after crucial win at Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids