Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star this month

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a move for Arda Guler from Real Madrid and are considering a strategy similar to the one that previously allowed them to sign Martin Odegaard from the Spanish giants. The situation has clear parallels, as Guler is currently finding regular game time difficult to secure in a squad filled with some of the finest players in world football.
Real Madrid boasts an abundance of elite talent, making competition for starting places extremely intense. As a result, opportunities have been limited for Guler, particularly when the squad is fully fit. The Turkish attacker has often found himself spending extended periods on the bench, despite his evident quality and potential.
Arsenal have admired Guler for a long time and view him as one of the most exciting young attackers available. The Gunners believe his technical ability and creativity would fit well within their system, and they see him as a player capable of thriving with consistent minutes at the highest level. That belief has encouraged them to explore the possibility of bringing him to north London.
Guler situation mirrors Odegaard’s move
Like Odegaard before him, Guler is at a stage where regular football is vital for his development. Arsenal feel they can offer him a platform to play more often, which could make a move appealing to the player. If his chances of starting at Madrid remain limited, the attacker could be open to leaving in search of greater involvement.
The Gunners are confident that their recent history of developing players and providing opportunities could work in their favour. Their interest is not new, but the current circumstances have increased their determination to act.
January loan plan takes shape
With the January transfer window now open, Arsenal are preparing to make their move. According to Football Espana, Mikel Arteta has asked the club to pursue a deal for Guler. Arsenal are considering an initial loan agreement as its preferred option.
The plan would be to secure his services for the remainder of the season, offering him more game time while allowing Madrid to retain long-term control. A permanent move would only be considered at a later stage. This cautious approach reflects the path that proved successful with Odegaard and could yet deliver similar rewards.
What is wrong with Arteta, with all due respect? Must he pack all the left footers in the world into Arsenal? What is Madueke doing now at Arsenal?
The most important area we need strengthening is the defensive minded: we need Rice deputy as Norgaard could not be trusted on big occassions. The combination of soft Merino and Zubimendi is very risky on big occassions, forget this Aston Villa fluke where Emery made a mistake of removing there own steel, Onana, in the half time and everywhere became porous for us. Remember that Merino would have been sent off and that would have changed the game. So we cannot rely on the combination of Zubimendi and Merino in the defensive midfield and central midfield positions.
Jumping from one left footer in the wide position, to the other is not the solution. Where is Vieira today?
Ruben Nevis is available, he’s an able deputy for Declan Rice and any team can afford him on a shoe string budget.
But Arsenal has a long held interest in the Turkish international, but am not sure we need him now,
ARDA GULER will take too much time too adapt the
EPL we need someone like Guehi as cover for our
hectic schedule ..
kjelli
It’s funny you mention the Crystal Palace Man, a birdy told me Arsenal is presently in talk with his connection, which as come to me as a surprise, in my opinion a midfielder is what we need to ease the pressure off Rice
Perhaps develop and play Nwaneri, great talent, already knows the team, Arteta’s system, and the league.
Why not focus more on developing talent we have then buying more players? We have Dowman, Nwanarei, and MLS; all great talents we should double down on developing, rather than spending unnecessarily.