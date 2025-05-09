Arteta wants Arsenal to use Anfield guard of honour as motivation for next season

Arsenal will provide a guard of honour for Liverpool this weekend when the two sides meet at Anfield. Although many would have predicted that Arsenal would be lifting the Premier League title this season, it is Liverpool who have claimed the crown following a consistent and dominant campaign.

The Gunners had hopes of going one step further than in previous years, but they have once again fallen short. Liverpool’s achievement under their new manager has impressed many, and it will now be acknowledged in traditional fashion by one of their strongest challengers.

Arteta Encourages Respect and Reflection

There had been speculation that Arsenal might choose not to give Liverpool a guard of honour, but those rumours have now been dispelled. The North London side will line up to applaud the new champions, and their manager has spoken about using the moment as a source of inspiration rather than frustration.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, the manager said, “They fully deserve it, and that’s the sport. If somebody’s better, you have to approve and accept and try to reach that level. Something has to drive you, motivate you, and pain for this is a good one to use sometimes when you really want to do something. But it’s the right thing to do, but use it as a motivation for next season.”

Learning from Defeat to Inspire Future Success

This will be the third consecutive season that Arsenal have fallen short of securing the title, prompting questions about what more is needed to finally win it. While the players and coaching staff will undoubtedly feel disappointment, Arteta appears focused on extracting something positive from the situation.

The act of applauding the champions can serve as a moment of humility and ambition. Arsenal must use this as fuel for the coming campaign, understanding that they have been close but not close enough.

If the team can channel their disappointment into renewed determination, there is every reason to believe that they could find themselves in Liverpool’s position this time next year. The talent is there, and with the right mindset, so is the opportunity.

