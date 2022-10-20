Arteta wants Arsenal to win the Group but expects “a really tough match” against PSV

Arsenal may have won their first 3 games in the Europa League, but tonight we will face our biggest Challenger, PSV, who are also unbeaten so far, and only dropped two points in having a draw at Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

But their new manager, the old Arsenal nemesis Ruud van Nistelroy, has got his team playing fast attractive football, and I just read that they have scored 17 goals in their last 4 games, which is not to be sneezed at indeed.

But they haven’t met anyone of the quality of Arsenal, and van Nistelroy is well aware of the task he is facing. “This is a big challenge for us as Arsenal are in great momentum after beating Liverpool recently. Arsenal’s style of play under Arteta is also something amazing. It is completely different from Arsenal before. We also have quality players to try to block their progress and we are ready.

Mikel Arteta is also expecting a tough game, and he may decide to rotate a bit less than normal, but I would prefer he stuck to a mostly second string team who have managed to win the last 3 Europa games. But he also knows how important it is for Arrsenal to win the groupp as well. “”Really important.” he said: “In Europe when you have the chance to take advantage you have to do it. It’s always very unpredictable what can happen in the next game. You have to go away and we know the level of the other teams as well. What I can say watching them [PSV] and what they are doing domestically, internationally, [it will be] a really tough match.

“I think it’s a really good team. I think what Ruud has done with his team, the way they play, you just see the amount of goals they are scoring in their domestic league, the way they are performing in the Europa League as well, they are a really dangerous team.”

It certainly looks ike it is going to be an interesting and exciting affair, and I am sure Arteta will have his big guns on the bench if we need to get a boost on the field…..

