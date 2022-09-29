Arteta wants Arsenal’s loanee to remain at his temporary home for one more season

Folarin Balogun is arguably Arsenal’s best loanee this season as the striker cannot stop scoring.

The youngster was sent on loan to Reims at the start of this term after struggling to break into the Gunners’ first team.

He has been in stunning form, having scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 8 Ligue 1 games so far.

This has impressed Arsenal, whose goal was to see him play as many minutes as possible.

As he continues to thrive in the French top flight, his long-term future is being discussed back in London.

Arsenal believe he would lead the line for them one day, but next season would be too soon.

Because of this, Jeunes Footeux says Mikel Arteta wants him to spend another season on loan at Reims.

The idea is he would pen a new long-term deal at the Emirates before heading back.

However, that will only happen if Reims keeps their top-flight status as they flirt close to the relegation zone now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a superb talent and we never really doubted if he would be in top form while at Reims.

He is proving us just right, and it is important he continues to play regularly.

Hopefully, Reims will maintain their top-flight status and re-sign him on loan in the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids