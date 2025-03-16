Nico Williams
Arteta wants Berta to make signing La Liga star his first priority

(Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP) (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work with Andrea Berta, Arsenal’s incoming sporting director, and there are high hopes that the partnership will be a successful one. Berta, who brings a wealth of experience to the role, is widely regarded for his extensive network within the football world, and he is expected to play a crucial part in Arsenal’s ambitions to return to the pinnacle of European football.

Berta will replace Edu, who has overseen a remarkable transformation at the club during his tenure. The challenge for the new sporting director will be significant, as Edu has set a high standard. Nevertheless, Berta’s track record suggests that he is well-equipped to meet the demands of the role and help propel Arsenal to greater heights. Arteta, who is focused on building a top-tier squad, already has a clear target in mind for the incoming director.

Nico Williams

As Arsenal continue to pursue top talents, a report from Caught Offside reveals that Arteta is pushing for Berta to make the signing of La Liga star Nico Williams his first priority. Despite efforts to sign Williams in the summer, Arsenal were unable to secure his signature, and Arteta is keen to see that deal come to fruition in the near future.

Berta will now be tasked with completing this deal and ensuring that the club strengthens in areas Arteta deems essential for the team’s progression. As one of the most highly-rated sporting directors in European football, Berta’s arrival brings optimism to the Arsenal camp, and his ability to navigate challenging transfer negotiations will be put to the test.

It will be fascinating to see whether securing the signing of Williams becomes one of Berta’s first major tasks, as Arteta continues to reshape the squad to compete at the highest level.

