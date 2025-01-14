Arteta wants fans to create a superb atmosphere for the Tottenham game

Mikel Arteta is in high spirits ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming North London derby against Tottenham, expressing his excitement for what he anticipates will be a thrilling atmosphere at the Emirates.

The Gunners are preparing to host Spurs in yet another highly anticipated derby that they are determined to win. Historically, Arsenal has enjoyed a solid record against their North London rivals, but recent performances have not been up to the usual standards. Heading into the match, Arsenal find themselves in the midst of a two-game winless streak, having lost to both Newcastle United and Manchester United, with the latter defeat coming via a penalty shootout. The Gunners will be eager to get back on track with a win, though Tottenham will certainly not make it easy for them.

Playing at home does give Arsenal the advantage of familiar surroundings and the backing of their passionate supporters. Arteta is fully aware of how crucial the support from the fans can be, particularly in a match of such significance, and he is hopeful that the atmosphere at the Emirates will help propel the team to victory.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta explained his desire for an unforgettable matchday atmosphere:

“It’s probably the nicest game of the season to watch because of the atmosphere, because of what it means to our people, what it means to us and everybody involved in the game. This is something that is in our hands, for example. Let’s create the best atmosphere that we have played at the Emirates, that’s our objective. That’s something that we control, the players, the staff, and everybody that turns up tomorrow. This is something that we can do, so let’s do it.”

The importance of the supporters cannot be overstated, as their energy and presence in the stands can have a major impact on the players’ performance. For Arteta and his team, the backing of the Arsenal faithful is essential in ensuring they can overcome Tottenham and get back to winning ways.

With the stakes high and the atmosphere set to be electric, Arsenal will need their fans to be fully behind them in order to secure a much-needed victory. The support from the stands will play a crucial role in helping the Gunners rise to the occasion and claim three valuable points in the race for the top of the table.