‘Arteta wants’ – Father insists that January exit will be blocked

Mo Elneny’s father believes that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will block a January exit for his son.

The midfielder is yet to start a single Premier League match this term, despite injuries to both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Martin Odegaard and Sambi Lokonga also vying for minutes.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal however, Elneny’s future does appear uncertain, and there are rumours circulating that he could well be allowed to leave in January.

Considering his current role in the side, it is hard to argue against him being allowed to leave, especially with him also expected to be missing due to his commitment to Egypt with the AFCON coming up early into the new year.

While many fingers do point to a January exit, his father doesn’t believe that is the case, and claims that Arteta will instead block a move away from the club.

“Arteta wants Mohamed to stay,” Nasser Elneny told Shams TV(via Football.London). “He might need him in the coming period so he will remain until the end of the season.

“I hope that he will end his career at Al Ahly.”

With many contrasting reports, you have to make up your own mind somewhat as to what to believe, and I have to admit that I’m struggling to accept any claim that we will allow him to leave for nothing in the coming window. I don’t believe we would demand a huge fee for him to depart however, and definitely would rule out him staying or leaving at this point in time.

Do you believe he is more likely to stay or go in January?

Patrick