Arteta wants Gunners to use “anger” at defeat to Bournemouth to fuel victory against PSG

Arsenal were held by AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Cherries fought back from a goal down to narrowly defeat The Gunners 2-1, in yet another poor league performance from Arsenal, after having drawn 2-2 versus Crystal Palace in their last Premiership encounter.

It was the first time in history that the Dorset side completed the double over Arsenal in the Premier League, following their earlier 2-0 victory over Mikel Arteta’s side at the start of the season, at the Vitality stadium in October 2024. The occasion also witnessed Bournemouth record their first ever away victory at Arsenal.

However, it was The Gunner’s surprisingly who took the lead to start off with on Saturday.

After missing a chance to put The North Londoner’s a goal up early on, Declan Rice made amends inside the 34th minute by rounding off the visitor’s keeper from close range to make it “1-0 to the Arsenal” following a through ball from Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta’s side were holding on to their narrow advantage whilst approaching the final third of the match before losing it. With Arsenal failing to capitalise on what they had on the scoresheet, Dean Huijsen headed in the leveller inside the box, from an almighty throw in during the 67th minute (1-1).

In less than 10 minutes Andoni Iraola’s side clinched the match winner effortlessly as if The Gunner’s were standing still. Evanilson toe poked AFC Bournemouth’s final strike of the game past David Raya’s near post from the corner, with that the game was over for Arsenal (1-2).

Once the battle had cooled off, Arteta told Arsenal’s media team that his side failed to wrap up the game, saying frustratedly: ”We started and we did the most difficult one to score the goal. I think after that we had four or five very open situations to score the second one. We didn’t kill it and after that, on top of that, you defend the box really poorly, the way we’ve done it in the two set-pieces that we have conceded again.

“So they’re going to punish you and a team like Bournemouth, they’re going to punish you. It doesn’t matter if you are ahead or behind in the scoring.”

In two days time Arsenal will find themselves in their Champions League semi-final second leg versus PSG in France, which they’ll have to win to advance to the final. Currently our Gunners are a goal down following the first leg bruising and have nothing to lose.

Arteta is aware of this and believes that the negative emotions caused during the Bournemouth beating must be used as motivation going into Wednesday’s all important fixture. He declared to the press: ”What we have created now is a lot of rage, anger, and frustration and a bad feeling in the tummy. So make sure that we use that for Wednesday to have a massive performance in Paris, win the game and be in the final”

All eyes will be on Arsenal from now on as they look to reach their first Champions League final in 19 seasons.

Nevertheless the defeat to The Cherries was still harrowing to watch for all Gooner’s – a change in performance is most definitely required this week, if we are to have any hope of progressing to the Champions League Final.

Do you think The Arsenal can make it to the Final of the Champions League this season, with a win over PSG?

Liam Harding

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…