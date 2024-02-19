Arteta wants the title but first wants Arsenal to win another tough away game at Porto

Arsenal travelled to Turf Moor and, as expected, left with all three points. Mikel Arteta, ecstatic after the win, couldn’t help but touch on the title race. But before we get into what he said, let’s talk about the 5-0 victory.

The Gunners broke the deadlock in the fourth minute through Martin Odegaard, who was assisted by Gabriel Martinelli, to lead 1-0. They did not relax after that goal; instead, they applied pressure to the Kompany-led side, resulting in a penalty after Zinchenko was fouled by Assignon. Saka stepped up and converted the penalty to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead at halftime. Arsenal’s third goal came in the 47th minute from Bukayo Saka, who was assisted by Martin Odegaard to put the Gunners ahead 3-0.

Trossard’s efforts in the Arsenal attack were rewarded in the 66th minute, when he swept home to make it 4-0. The fifth goal came after a long throw in the 78th minute, which caught Burnley off guard and saw Havertz find the back of the net.

With this win, Arsenal sustains its strategic position in the title fight. They’re just behind Liverpool by two points. Thankfully, Chelsea managed to draw with City on Saturday night, which left the Gunners two points clear of the defending champions.

Arteta discusses the title race:

One could argue that Arsenal only needs their two key title rivals, City and Liverpool, to drop points. However, Mikel Arteta believes that what needs to happen is for his team to win its battles, keep winning, and be consistent, and hopefully they will emerge victorious.

Speaking after the game, the Arsenal manager said that they, too, like the fans, want to end their league title drought. “At the moment, all we can do is win our games, and after our big two wins away from home, we have a tough one in the Champions League at Porto,” said Arteta to the BBC.

“I hope we can do it [win the title] because we are there, but it is about consistency, and you see the standards of the other teams. We want it, that’s for sure.”

All we can do is keep plugging away, winning every single game and see where we end up at the end of this exhirilating season!

Darren N

What is your TOP TEN Arsenal players of the Decade? – Watch the latest COUCH COACH PODCAST with Bjorn & Dean and listen to their choices

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…