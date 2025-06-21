Arteta wants this dynamic no.10/8: Could he have found one in €28m Championship star?

With Thomas Partey likely to leave and Martín Zubimendi expected to arrive, this summer could mark a fresh start for Arsenal’s engine room.

The idea of Jorginho and Thomas Partey both departing in one window might once have spelled disaster, but Mikel Arteta has planned ahead.

The signings of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, followed by the anticipated arrival of Zubimendi, have nearly completed the manager’s midfield puzzle.

Arsenal’s current midfield options

At present, Arsenal appear to have most midfield profiles covered, the only real question is what more they could add.

If the requirement is for tempo controllers or deep-lying conductors, Arteta has:

Martín Zubimendi

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Martin Ødegaard

For physicality and ball-winning presence, he has:

Declan Rice

Mikel Merino

For attacking impact in the final third:

Ethan Nwaneri

Max Dowman (young, but potentially ready if deemed good enough)

That said, there is still one missing piece.

Arsenal need a dynamic number 10/8, someone who can carry the ball with intent, link play between the lines, inject unpredictability, and operate in tight spaces without disrupting the team’s structure.

This is the type of player Arsenal currently lack to fully connect their build-up with attacking execution.

Without hesitation, I would identify Xavi Simons as the ideal fit. However, given the level of interest from elite clubs and his likely price tag, a deal would be far from straightforward.

A De Bruyne-style talent from Leicester?

As I considered who else might fit that mould, fresh reports linked Arsenal with Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss. According to Africfoot.com, the Moroccan playmaker is close to a move to North London following Leicester’s relegation.

An agreement has reportedly been reached with his agent, with negotiations now focused on striking a deal with the Foxes. His valuation is believed to be around €28 million (£23.7 million).

El Khannouss has drawn comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne in his Wolfsburg days for his ability to carry the ball, spot the final pass, and explode past defenders with pace. Like the Belgian, he combines athleticism with vision in the final third.

If there is truth in the reports, perhaps El Khannouss is the player Arteta sees as his own version of De Bruyne, the missing link to complete Arsenal’s midfield puzzle.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…