Arteta wants to sort out his Arsenal future before the season begins

Mikel Arteta recently addressed his future, admitting that there has been no update on his contract situation. The Spaniard has led Arsenal to impressive form since taking over as manager at the end of 2019.

Despite this, Arsenal is eager to secure his services beyond the current campaign, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Arteta has yet to secure a major trophy for the club, aside from winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield. Nevertheless, Arsenal is confident that he remains committed to their project at the Emirates.

To demonstrate their commitment, the Gunners are working on securing a new contract for Arteta. According to a report in The Sun, negotiations are progressing well.

Arteta is keen for the new deal to be finalised before the start of the new campaign, allowing him to fully concentrate on achieving success as the team’s manager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta remains committed to this club, and there is no doubt about that, but we have to get him on a new deal soon and avoid questions about our commitment to him.

