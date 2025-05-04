Arteta wants to use anger from losing to Bournemouth against PSG

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal team to channel the frustration from their defeat to Bournemouth as motivation for their upcoming Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners are currently trailing the French side in the semi-final of the competition, having lost the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Despite their ambitions in Europe, Arsenal have not yet secured a top-two finish in the Premier League, which adds further pressure on the team as the season approaches its climax. Supporters had hoped for a convincing response in the league, particularly during Saturday’s match against Bournemouth, where three points were seen as crucial. Arsenal initially appeared on course to deliver that result, having taken the lead. However, Bournemouth responded with resilience, scoring an equaliser before going on to net the winner in the second half.

The defeat marked a significant setback for Arsenal, both in terms of their domestic campaign and morale ahead of their decisive European fixture in Paris. While it was far from the ideal preparation, Arteta has chosen to focus on turning the negative emotions into fuel for improvement. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said, “It didn’t create positive momentum but it’s created a lot of anger, frustration, rage, disappointment – let’s use all that for Wednesday.”

Arteta made it clear that the team must deliver a much stronger performance if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive. He emphasised the importance of raising their level in France while also acknowledging the need to return to winning ways in the Premier League to avoid a disappointing conclusion to their season. The urgency of the situation is evident, and Arteta’s comments underline both the emotional response to the Bournemouth loss and the resolve required to overcome PSG.