Arteta wants to use anger from losing to Bournemouth against PSG

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal team to channel the frustration from their defeat to Bournemouth as motivation for their upcoming Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners are currently trailing the French side in the semi-final of the competition, having lost the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week.
Despite their ambitions in Europe, Arsenal have not yet secured a top-two finish in the Premier League, which adds further pressure on the team as the season approaches its climax. Supporters had hoped for a convincing response in the league, particularly during Saturday’s match against Bournemouth, where three points were seen as crucial. Arsenal initially appeared on course to deliver that result, having taken the lead. However, Bournemouth responded with resilience, scoring an equaliser before going on to net the winner in the second half.
The defeat marked a significant setback for Arsenal, both in terms of their domestic campaign and morale ahead of their decisive European fixture in Paris. While it was far from the ideal preparation, Arteta has chosen to focus on turning the negative emotions into fuel for improvement. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said, “It didn’t create positive momentum but it’s created a lot of anger, frustration, rage, disappointment – let’s use all that for Wednesday.”
Arteta made it clear that the team must deliver a much stronger performance if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive. He emphasised the importance of raising their level in France while also acknowledging the need to return to winning ways in the Premier League to avoid a disappointing conclusion to their season. The urgency of the situation is evident, and Arteta’s comments underline both the emotional response to the Bournemouth loss and the resolve required to overcome PSG.
I am a big Arsenal fan and there is nothing team should be angry about. If you have a lead in 10 games in season and didn’t win them, you are not good enough. They must be very arrogant to think that they are better than their results throughout the season. Good teams know how to protect leads and how fight to get a result. Aresenal always response poorly when in the mouth.
Over 5 years and a lot of wasted money, he has been building this team and I can tell you, it needs a lot more than anger. Lets not fool ourselves, we are not winning anything under this set up. This season or next. Another 800 mil, wouldn’t work, playing the football we do. Get real.
I think our Manager is clutching at straws in the knowledge that our second half display yesterday was not acceptable.While the likes of White and Saka are naturally ring rusty after injury, the loss of yet more goals from set pieces suggests we have fundamental problems in defence for which he and his supporting team are responsible.To lose 48% of goals conceded by set pieces is a staggering stat ,yet the Manager continues to play a promising young midfielder as an inverted left back when pace and strength are clearly required at the back, particularly in the absence of the admirable Gabriel.The absence of Tomi and Calafiori has of course made life more difficult in terms of shoring up our defence, but i have to say i very much doubt if anger and frustration can be used to motivate players when the tactics deployed by Arteta are at the root of our problems and our failure to improve on our performance last season
Turning up in France with blood in their eyes, have seen this strategy works in football.
It’s like you have blocked off a wounded animal and it has nowhere to go but back at you.
If I was a betting man, I would bet there will be a reaction in France from Arsenal, it’s perfect football sense if you ask me.
We should be used to collapsing at the end of the season, it’s how we do things.
Play great against Madrid, then outplayed in the next 2 matches.
Should be more conversations and criticism about dropping points from winning positions.
Artetaball with Arteta-bots and checkbook managing got us back to the top 4 but has maxed out.
We need new ideas and tactics as badly as new players.