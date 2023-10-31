Arteta wants two La Liga midfielders to improve his squad

Mikel Arteta is planning to revamp his midfield at the next opportunity, and the Spanish manager has identified two players in Spain for this purpose.

Arsenal has been one of the in-form teams in Europe over the last two seasons, consistently delivering strong performances.

However, the Gunners might still have an issue in midfield, as players like Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny, and Thomas Partey are not getting any younger and their performance levels are declining.

Partey could be the first among them to be replaced. The Sun report suggests that Arsenal is considering replacing him with a La Liga midfielder.

According to the report, Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid are the two players Arsenal is interested in adding to their squad.

These midfielders have been performing impressively on both the domestic and European stages, which has led Arteta to consider a move for them.

We need a midfield revamp and Zubimendi and Tchouameni are players who will do a good job for us.

We have done well in the transfer market recently and expect to convince Zubimendi to join us, but Tchouameni is just starting his time at Madrid and may reject our approach.

