Arteta wants us to keep guessing if Saka will play or not

Arsenal supporters are eagerly awaiting news on whether Bukayo Saka will be fit enough to feature in the crucial clash against Liverpool this weekend. Saka’s absence has been felt over the last two matches, as he has not played since the international break due to injury concerns. His absence has left a void in Arsenal’s attack, with fans hoping for his return to bolster the team against a formidable Liverpool side.

Liverpool, currently in top form and sitting at the summit of the Premier League, could extend their lead over Arsenal to seven points if they secure a victory at the Emirates. For Arsenal, who are aiming to stay within striking distance of the top spot, having their star player back on the field would be a significant boost. Saka’s impact on the team this season has been undeniable, as he has consistently delivered standout performances and provided much-needed creativity and goals.

When asked about Saka’s availability for the Liverpool match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave an update, indicating that while the winger has made some progress, his participation remains uncertain. “He’s done a bit of training on the grass,” Arteta mentioned, as reported by The Daily Mail. “How far we can get him to Sunday, that’s a different question. We have another day, which is a good thing.” This cautious optimism leaves the door open for a potential return, but also hints that Arsenal may need to prepare for the possibility of Saka not being ready in time.

If Saka does miss the match, it will undoubtedly make the challenge against Liverpool even more difficult. The Reds have been in excellent form and will be looking to solidify their place at the top of the table. For Arsenal, the absence of their “star boy” could mean a heavier reliance on other key players.

Ultimately, whether Saka is available or not, Arsenal will need to produce a cohesive team effort to match Liverpool’s intensity and keep their title aspirations alive.

