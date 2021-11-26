Arteta wants Wenger back at the Emirates “because of the respect and admiration…”

Arteta wants Wenger closer to him by Yash

After legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stepped away from Arsenal in 2018, many believed that the chapter should be closed for good.

Unai Emery and the club tried to steer themselves away from the shadows of the Frenchman. But the next man in-charge, Mikel Arteta, seems to be doing the opposite.

He and technical director Edu were instrumental figures for revamping the dressing room and the players’ tunnel. The thing that caught the most attention was the photo of Arsene Wenger.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Newcastle United, Arteta confirmed that he has talked with his former boss about renewing his ties with the club and the place where he stayed for 22 years.

Arteta told the BBC:”We would be delighted to have him much closer,”

“I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he’s around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he’s done, as well as for what he represents as a person.”

“Well, there has been communication, and I saw him and talked to him when we went to see the film. It was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him – and hopefully we can bring him close.

The Spaniard continued, “Because I think he will have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him (and) around this place. Because of the respect and admiration that everybody at the club has for what he’s done – and as well for what he represents as a person in this club.”

“What I can say is that I would like him to be much closer, personally, to me because I think it would be a great help, I think it would be a great help for the club,” he said.

“Things take time and I think he has to dictate those timings. What I can say is from my side and I can say, I think, on behalf of everybody, is that we would be delighted to have him much closer.”

🗣️ "Hopefully we can bring him close…" Mikel Arteta confirms he hopes Arsene Wenger will re-join the club in a new role pic.twitter.com/sWBCZXNsAp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 25, 2021

Arteta’s comments have received mixed responses from the Arsenal faithful but largely it has been positive.

Seeing Wenger back at the Emirates Stadium would feel unreal, especially how things ended. I would personally jump on the chance of seeing him back at the red half of London.

His home. A place where he is adored.

