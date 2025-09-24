Arteta Warned He Must Show More Bravery to Match Liverpool’s Slot

Currently sitting second in the league table, Arsenal will feel they are right where they need to be in their pursuit of Premier League glory. Despite trailing the leaders by five points, the Gunners believe that, five games in, they have the quality to turn things around.

Arsenal’s major undoing in the title race

They certainly can, but former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has hinted at what could hold this Arsenal side back. He suggests that Mikel Arteta’s conservative approach might be the difference between Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.

“Liverpool aren’t going to win every game and injuries will come along, but I think it’s all about how brave each team will be,” Molby told Anfield Index.

“Slot gambles to win games, when Arteta doesn’t – and that could be the difference.”

Last season, injuries seriously disrupted Arsenal’s momentum. Losing key players for extended spells proved costly. But they have learned from that experience. The summer window saw them add not just depth, but genuine quality. Now, with a squad brimming with talent, the onus is on Arteta to extract the very best from his players.

In that 1–0 defeat to Liverpool, Arteta was accused of failing to do so, with critics claiming his side played with the handbrake on.

Arteta willing to gamble?

Yet signs suggest Arteta may be loosening the reins. Noni Madueke has been electric since arriving, while Gabriel Martinelli has looked revolutionary off the bench. Subbing off Madueke for Bukayo Saka and starting Martinelli on the bench, after his San Mamés heroics, at the weekend felt like a clear signal Arteta is beginning to take risks.

If bold calls such as deploying Mikel Merino as a false nine or even shifting Saka to play left wing are what it takes to win the league, then so be it.

What do you think, Gooners? Does Arteta need to show more bravery like Slot if Arsenal are to finally lift the Premier League trophy?

