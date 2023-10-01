Arteta warns Arsenal fans “No one is going to win every single game” as rivals falter

Manchester City fell 2-1 to Wolves this weekend, while Liverpool controversially lost 2-1 to Spurs, and Man United continued their bad run with a defeat at Old Trafford, but Arsenal dominated Bournemouth and won 4-0.

What an exciting moment to be a Gooner! We’re still unbeaten in the league, and while our North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, may boast about it as well, it shouldn’t dampen our spirits; they’ll be handed a heavy defeat sooner or later.

Anyway, we should keep this unbeaten streak going, and to do so, we must remain consistent. Fortunately, our boss, Mikel Arteta, is calling for consistency, as he intimated following our win over Bournemouth.

We have a Champions League match against Lens in midweek. Arteta notes that that is a game that we must win in order to maintain our momentum. Following that, he wants his boys to also do something special in the match against Manchester City next weekend. He wants our team to do everything to have a successful title race, acknowledging that there will be many twists and turns between now and the end of the season, but he hopes we will be consistent in what we do and do everything correctly to win.

The Spaniard via Arsenal.com said, “(On if it’s too early to predict how the season is going to turn out.) But this is going to happen. No one is going to win every single game in this league playing the way we have to every three days. We have to be consistent in what we do, play, and try to do the right thing to win the game. Some days it is not going to be possible, and it is the seventh game of the season. It’s still a long marathon.

“I am grateful we have won the game, and that is the only thing that we can control. Now, I am just thinking on that bus how we are going to prepare for Lens. It is going to be a really tough match away from home on Tuesday to try to win it, and City will be the next step.

“It is taking a lot of good things and move them for Tuesday, and again try to make the decision with the line-up and the squad to maintain that we are showing.”

We are certainly all suffering from the congested fixture list, and with our injury list growing it is inevitable that Arteta will have to field some weakened sides sometimes to give our top stars a rest and risk our unbeaten record.

It could get a bit bumpy along the way, but let’s just sit back and enjoy the ride!

Darren N

——————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…