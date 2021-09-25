Arteta warns his players about ill-discipline against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to keep a cool head when they face Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday.

The Gunners have struggled with their discipline since Mikel Arteta has been their manager.

Granit Xhaka was sent off in their match against Manchester City before the international break and they lost the game 5-0.

That red card continues a trend that saw them get a man sent off in at least three matches last season. They failed to win any of them.

They have managed to put together a fine run of form that has seen them win their last three competitive matches before the game against Spurs, two have been in the league.

One sending off in the match could cause them to lose the game and Arteta says if they keep getting red cards, they will struggle to achieve their seasonal objectives and has urged them to play with cool heads against the Lilywhites.

Arteta said via The Daily Mail: ‘If we do what we did last year and play four or five games with 10 players, we know that we are going to suffer in this league.

‘It is something that we want to eradicate. We have to play with cool minds and understand what are the limits in the game and what you can and cannot do.’