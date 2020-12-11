Arteta warns the players that only a win will do against Burnley

Arsenal reserves cruised to our sixth win in a row in the Europa League last night, but things couldn’t be more different for Arteta’s starting XI in the Premier League with just one win and two goals in our last 7 games.

The pressure is now taking its toll on Arteta, and with three home defeats in a row the boss will not accept anything but three points on Sunday against Burnley. He was very clear when he told Goal after last night’s Europa League win that he has belief that our bad run will end now: “I have zero doubts about how the boys are going to respond, how hard we’re going to try and how involved everybody is going to be in trying to support the team,”

“We have to prove it and get the three points.”

“Now we have to forget about the Europa League until February and focus on the Premier League, EFL Cup and FA Cup when it starts,”

“We have a larger squad, we have players back from injury, so we will have the opportunity to pick who is better in the moment.

“It gives us more options in the Premier League to focus and get the results we need. We need to start winning football matches immediately. We cannot sustain the results we’ve had in the last six or eight weeks, that has to start on Sunday.”

They surely won’t get a better chance to get a result, considering that Burnley have only had one win in their last ten games.

But, as Arteta has found out the hard way, there are no easy games in the EPL….