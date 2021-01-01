Arteta wary of Big Sam’s “well organized” West Brom side

Arsenal were dropping down the table like a lead ballon before Christmas, but then in true Arsenal fashion they finally came good against our noisy neighbours Chelsea. This was swiftly followed by another 3 points against Brighton which Mikel Arteta thinks has given his team a new found confidence ahead of tomorrow’s game against Big Sam’s relegation candidates West Brom.

Arteta is pleased that the Gunners have finally turned the corner, but he knows that his side needs to now carry on and keep getting those points on the Board. “We needed those results, that’s for sure but we need a much longer run than that,” Arteta told the Express in his press conference.

“There are things we have done much better to get the results in the last two games, but there are things that still we have to do better and improve.

“Confidence-wise it is a completely different scenario when you are winning football matches. Everybody plays with more freedom, more belief, the pressure gets released a little bit and that is always a positive thing towards performances.”

But despite the new confidence, Arteta is aware that the longer Sam Allardyce works with his new players, they will become more organized and hard to beat, as evidenced by the Baggies unlikely draw at Liverpool. Arteta was impressed with that performance. “Even going 1-0 down, they didn’t really change anything at all, they knew they would have their moments, they grew and got into the game and were much more efficient in the second half and put Liverpool in trouble.

“Sam is very efficient about what he does, he has a very clear philosophy of playing, he always picks up results, he always makes it really difficult for you and he is not going to be different.

“His teams are always really well organised and know exactly what to do, so it will be a tough test again.”

As we said, before Christmas every gane was a tough test, with nothing going Arteta’s way, but hopefully this could be the easy win that the boss is looking for to increase confidence even further.

I don’t see why it can’t happen for the boys tomorrow….